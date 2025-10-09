30,000 people left without power in Odesa region after drone attack

Rescuers extinguish fire after attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of October 9, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on the territory of Odesa Oblast. The strikes caused large-scale fires and injured five people, while significant power outages were reported.

This information was provided by Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

Advertisement

Power disruptions in Odesa Oblast

It is reported that the fire affected multiple sites simultaneously. Two private residential houses, an administrative building at a gas station, and areas of port infrastructure caught fire. During the attack, containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood-based fuel pellets also ignited.

Rescuers evacuate an injured person. Photo: Odesa Region State Emergency Service

Fire in Odesa Oblast. Photo: Odesa Region State Emergency Service

The Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that the drone attack also damaged four more residential buildings and energy infrastructure facilities, leaving over 30,000 consumers without electricity.

Firefighting efforts involved 83 rescuers, 18 specialized vehicles, a firefighting robot, as well as four volunteers and a volunteer fire truck.

Read more:

Russia strikes DTEK power plant again — workers injured

Russia attacked an energy facility in the Kyiv region

Drone strike kills thousands of pigs on farm in Kharkiv region