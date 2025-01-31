Explosions occurred in Odesa — the enemy used ballistic missiles

Fire after the explosion. Illustrative photo: t.me/vlastinet/12155

Powerful explosions were heard in Odesa. Russian invaders used ballistic weapons against the city.

It was announced by the Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov on Friday, January 31.

Explosions in Odesa

The enemy continues to strike at Odesa. New explosions were heard in the city. It is reported that Russian invaders used ballistic weapons against the residents of Odesa.

The Mayor urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe places until the end of the Air Raid Alert, which is currently in effect in the city. In total, the siren is sounding in six regions.

Air Raid Alert in Ukraine. Photo: screenshot

Later, the Air Forces reported an enemy target in the direction of the city, followed by another explosion. The situation in the city still remains dangerous.

Earlier, we wrote that explosions occurred in Chernihiv this morning. Residential buildings were damaged on the outskirts of the city. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv. Monitoring channels reported the operation of Air Defence Systems and the fall of debris.