Russian drone attack on energy facility: 31,000 households in Odesa left without power

A destroyed energy facility. Photo: DTEK

Russian troops struck energy facilities in Odesa once again in an attempt to leave the region without electricity. As a result, thousands of families were left without electricity, heat, or water. Energy workers are operating under difficult conditions to restore electricity as soon as possible.

This information was provided by DTEK.

Attack on power grid

The enemy significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility in Odesa as a result of the nighttime attack. Currently, approximately 30,800 households are without electricity. The damage is extensive, so it will take a long time to restore the equipment. The company's employees are working on site. They are clearing debris and preparing for repairs. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities and restore heat and water to residents' homes.

The consequences of the attack on the energy facility. Photo: DTEK

Consequences of the attack

The attack also affected the public sector. A 25-story residential building was damaged, and part of its facade and two apartments were destroyed. Four private residences and 15 cars were also damaged. One civilian, a 33-year-old man, was injured in the attack. He received medical attention and is not in danger of losing his life.

A burned transformer. Photo: DTEK

A preliminary investigation for a war crime was initiated under the supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office. 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

DTEK equipment after the attack. Photo: DTEK

