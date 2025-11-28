Ukraine destroys drones and air defense systems in Crimea — details

Fire in Crimea. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Ukraine's defense forces continue striking key Russian military targets, destroying equipment and weakening the invaders' logistics. Ukrainian units are targeting command posts, ammunition depots, and air-defense systems, reducing Russia's ability to launch attacks. Operations are underway in several directions, including in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine.

Strike on Crimea

Ukrainian forces hit a storage site for Russian drones at the Saky airfield in temporarily occupied Novofedorivka. According to the General Staff, several enemy air-defense systems — including Pantsir-S1 and Tor-M2 — were neutralized before the strike. After suppressing Russian defenses, an aircraft hangar storing "Orion" and "Forpost" attack UAVs was destroyed.

A command-and-control tower and a military KamAZ truck were also hit. The extent of Russian losses is being clarified.

The monitoring group Crimean Wind reports that a large fire was recorded near the Saky thermal power plant, on the grounds of the "Yodobrom" industrial facility. Satellite images show that the fire broke out in the plant area where chemical reagents, flame retardants, and corrosion-resistant equipment are produced. Observers say explosions and drone activity were heard in the area throughout the evening and night.

