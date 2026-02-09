Signs of panic as opposition to Russia grows in Crimea

Young people at a rally in Crimea. Illustrative photo: Elvir Sagirman/Facebook

The Russian authorities in annexed Crimea are concerned about the growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiments among teenagers. This situation has raised serious concerns among the occupying administrations. In response, officials and law enforcement have decided to increase their surveillance of young people. The main focus is on schools and extracurricular activities.

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE, which cites Krym.Realii.

Pro-Ukrainian sentiments

In occupied Crimea, the authorities are registering an increasingly active manifestation of pro-Ukrainian sentiments among teenagers. This includes interest in Ukrainian news and symbols, as well as conscious steps taken by young people. Some teenagers are studying Ukrainian and communicating with each other in Ukrainian, prompting a strong reaction from the occupying authorities.

"Crimean teenagers are increasingly seeking contact with pro-Ukrainian circles on their own initiative, without any external influence," said an anonymous activist from the international #LiberateCrimea campaign.

According to him, after finishing school, some graduates leave for areas under Ukrainian control and publicly share their experiences living under occupation. These stories gain visibility in the information space and attract public attention. The activist notes that this is one of the primary concerns for the Russian authorities. In occupied territories, it is seen as a failure of years of propaganda.

"This demonstrates the complete collapse of Russian ideological work in schools and among student youth," the source added.

Sources report that a closed meeting took place in Crimea with Russian officials and law enforcement officers in attendance. The meeting concluded with the decision to increase surveillance of teenagers and boost pro-Russian propaganda in educational institutions. Last week, parents received mass messages demanding that they enroll their children in clubs, sports teams, and "military-patriotic clubs." Recommendations for controlling the communication and information received by children have also begun to circulate in school chat groups.

