Drone attack on Odesa on the night of February 19 — Residents are left without power, water and heat

On the night of Wednesday, February 19, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on a densely populated area of Odesa. As a result of this shelling, many houses were left without electricity, water and heating.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Consequences of the attack on Odesa on the night of February 19

Hospitals, clinics, and social infrastructure were left without heat. An operations center is being set up in the city.

According to DTEK Odesa Power Grids, localized emergency power outages are currently in effect in the city and some settlements of the region. NPC Ukrenergo has not yet issued an order to introduce stabilization or emergency blackouts, but the situation in the power system is difficult.

It should be noted that the air raid in the Odesa region lasted from 10:25 p.m. on February 18 to 1:01 a.m. on February 19. During this time there were repeated explosions in the city. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that attack UAVs were coming from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.

