DIU "Ghosts" destroyed two Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea

Russian amphibious aircraft destroyed by DIU. Photo: video screenshot

On September 21, 2025, the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), "Ghosts," carried out another powerful strike on Russian aviation in temporarily occupied Crimea. For the first time in history, two rare Russian aircraft were destroyed. An enemy Mi-8 helicopter was also struck during the operation.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What was destroyed

In the Crimean Peninsula, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) carried out a successful strike against Russian aviation. The special unit "Ghosts" took out two Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft at once. This is the first time such aircraft have been destroyed since the beginning of the war. The Be-12 "Chaika" aircraft are rare machines that have remained in service since the Soviet era. They can land both on water and on land, and their primary mission is to detect and destroy submarines. These aircraft are equipped with complex and expensive equipment, which the Russians tried to preserve as a strategic asset.

Alongside them, Ukrainian forces also took down a multi-role Mi-8 aircraft, which is widely used by the Russian army. This versatile aircraft is used for transporting equipment, troops, and weapons, as well as for combat missions. Destroying such an aircraft is another serious blow to the enemy’s logistics.

