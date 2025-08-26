Belgium is increasing its aid to Ukraine: F-16 fighters, €20M aid, and Black Sea demining

Maxime Prévot, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium, at a press conference in Odesa. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Maxime Prévot, the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation, announced that the first F-16 jets will arrive to Ukraine next month, and confirmed that Ukrainian pilots and technicians have completed their training.

This was reported at the press conference in Odesa, on Tuesday, August 26.

Ports of Odesa

The Belgian minister emphasized that Odesa is setting an example for all of Europe today. Even amid daily shelling, the city continues to live, work, and develop, demonstrating the strength of its civil society and economy.

"Belgium expresses its support for the Ukrainian identity. Odesa is evidence that the balance on the Black Sea has changed. Ukrainian courage, efficiency and sacrifice have changed this balance. The port now exports even more than before. This is not only an economic success, it is a success of the global food security system," said Maxime Prévot.

The war did not destroy Ukraine's economy. In fact, it provided an opportunity to reconsider our role in the global security landscape. Odesa, which today feeds not only Ukraine but also entire continents, has become a symbol that it is possible to win economically, even in times of war.

Belgium steps up with €20M aid, and Black Sea demining

However, Belgium's support goes beyond mere words. The allocation of 20 million euros for the Ukrainian Food Initiative is a significant, concrete step. This initiative not only provides financial assistance but also recognizes Ukraine's role as the world's breadbasket. In addition to economic support, Belgium is strengthening its security sector. The minister emphasized that Ukraine could receive military assistance in the near future and that the Black Sea demining program will last at least four years.

"We will operate demining vessels and drones at sea until 2029. We are also participating in the air defense coalition. To date, we have trained over three thousand Ukrainian soldiers, pilots, and technicians. You will receive several F-16s next month. We will continue freezing Russian assets so they can be used to rebuild your country, both now and in the future," said Maxime Prévot, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Belgium demonstrates an approach that is not focused on short political cycles, but rather on a strategic perspective. It provides real support in the air, at sea, and on land, strengthening Ukraine's defense now and forming the foundation for future reconstruction. This partnership brings Ukraine closer to victory and guarantees stability for the entire region.

