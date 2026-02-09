Russian drones hit apartment building in Odesa — first photos

First photos show drone damage to high-rise in Odesa
On the night of February 9, the Russian army massively attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones. Residential buildings in the city were damaged. One person was killed and two others were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Novyny.LIVE.
Consequences of the attack
On the night of February 9, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Odesa. One of the drones hit the roof of a 24-story building. A massive fire broke out, and a gas pipe was damaged. Unfortunately, there were casualties. According to preliminary reports, one man died despite resuscitation efforts. Two more people were injured and are receiving treatment.
Additionally, six cars and a fitness club building were damaged, as well as the glass of surrounding buildings. At another location, the demolition of an abandoned three-story building was recorded.
Rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires. A total of 53 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment were used. Psychologists worked on the ground to provide support to residents. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime against civilians.
