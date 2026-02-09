Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Odesa First photos show drone damage to high-rise in Odesa

First photos show drone damage to high-rise in Odesa

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 February 2026 10:34
Russian drones hit apartment building in Odesa — first photos
A car that burned down after the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

On the night of February 9, the Russian army massively attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones. Residential buildings in the city were damaged. One person was killed and two others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Consequences of the attack

On the night of February 9, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Odesa. One of the drones hit the roof of a 24-story building. A massive fire broke out, and a gas pipe was damaged. Unfortunately, there were casualties. According to preliminary reports, one man died despite resuscitation efforts. Two more people were injured and are receiving treatment.

Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Emergency services are trying to save the man. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Resuscitation measures. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Rescuers at the scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

Additionally, six cars and a fitness club building were damaged, as well as the glass of surrounding buildings. At another location, the demolition of an abandoned three-story building was recorded.

Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Windows were smashed. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Glass in the building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Firefighters extinguish a car. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

Rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires. A total of 53 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment were used. Psychologists worked on the ground to provide support to residents. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime against civilians.

Russian attack on Odesa February 9
The aftermath of the attack in Odesa. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Damage after the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
A car that burned down after the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
Russian attack on Odesa February 9
Smashed windows. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
