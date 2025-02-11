An Air Defence soldier. Photo: Novynarnia

On the night of February 11, Russia struck our region again with attack drones. The Air Defence Forces of southern Ukraine shot down 10 enemy Shahed and other attack drones but lost one Air Defence facility.

It was reported by the Air Command South.

Strike on the South

Also in the evening, the enemy struck the Odesa region with three X-31P anti-radar missiles, which did not reach their targets. The missiles were launched by the Russian Su-30 fighter jet from the Black Sea. In addition, at night, the Russians conducted an air strike in the Kherson region using anti-aircraft missiles. In total, over the past day, the defenders managed to destroy two reconnaissance UAVs — ZALA and Supercam — as well as three Lancet attack drones.

As a reminder, the General Staff confirmed the hit on the oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia, and the moment of the hit of the drone in Sumy, Ukraine, was fixed.