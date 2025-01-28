Ми в соцмережах:

Night strike on Odesa — the aftermath of the shelling

28 January 2025 10:55
The aftermath of the night strike on Odesa
Cars that burned down in an Odesa yard. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
This morning, Russia again struck the southern region with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and missile. Thanks to the Air Defence, all were shot down, but the debris fell on the residential area in Odesa. As a result, 4 high-rise buildings, 5 country houses, and about 10 cars were damaged.  

The Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper reported it.

Victims of the strike

Four people were injured as a result of the strike, including the 91-year-old man. He is currently in the hospital. The other three wounded were treated by medics on the spot. One person had to be rescued from the blocked apartment by the State Emergency Service.

Постраждалі будинки внаслідок атаки на Одесу
Windows in the houses were blown out by the blast wave. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Damaged property

The blast wave smashed windows in four high-rise buildings. One of the city schools located nearby was also damaged and is currently undergoing glazing works. The number of affected apartments is currently being established. The operational headquarters of Odesa City Council is working at the scene.

Вікна у будинках вибило вибуховою хвилею.
Several buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

In addition, 10 passenger cars caught fire due to drone debris. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fires quickly. The grain warehouse was also damaged.

Згоріли та постраждали машини у дворі.
Cars in the yard were burnt and damaged. Photos: Novyny.LIVE

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office has launched the pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a reminder, today we also reported on the strike in Kharkiv region and the night shelling of Chernihiv.

