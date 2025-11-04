Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Odesa Odesa region drone attack — aftermath summary

Odesa region drone attack — aftermath summary

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 November 2025 12:10
Updated 12:10
Drone strike on Izmail district — port and energy facilities damaged
Fire after the attack. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

On the night of November 4, Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on the Izmail district of the Odesa region. Despite the effective work of air defense systems, several strikes hit port and energy infrastructure sites. Fires broke out as a result of the explosions, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.

Consequences of the attack

According to Kiper, two waves of drone strikes targeted the region’s energy and port infrastructure. Some of the drones were destroyed by air defense units; however, several hits caused fires and damage to production facilities, roads, and equipment. Prosecutors have launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Odessa region with drones
Emergency worker extinguishes fire. Photo: SES of Odesa region
Russia attacked Odessa region with drones
Fragment of a Russian drone. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fires. Units from the State Emergency Service (SES), local teams from Kyslytsia, and a National Guard firefighting unit were involved in the operation.

The Izmail City Council emergency headquarters is already working to restore power supply in the affected areas. A commission has been established to assess the extent of the destruction. DTEK representatives added that energy workers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving clearance from the military and emergency services.

Russia attacked Odessa region with drones
Firefighters at the site of the night attack. Photo: SES of Odesa region
Russia attacked Odessa region with drones
Crater at the site of the night attack. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

Read more:

Zelensky confirms US delegation's visit to Ukraine

Ukraine strikes one of Russia's oldest oil refineries

UK sends more storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine's defenses

Odesa Odesa rgion shelling Odesa news attack kamikadze drone
Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
