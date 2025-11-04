Drone strike on Izmail district — port and energy facilities damaged

Fire after the attack. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

On the night of November 4, Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on the Izmail district of the Odesa region. Despite the effective work of air defense systems, several strikes hit port and energy infrastructure sites. Fires broke out as a result of the explosions, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.

Consequences of the attack

According to Kiper, two waves of drone strikes targeted the region’s energy and port infrastructure. Some of the drones were destroyed by air defense units; however, several hits caused fires and damage to production facilities, roads, and equipment. Prosecutors have launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Emergency worker extinguishes fire. Photo: SES of Odesa region

Fragment of a Russian drone. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fires. Units from the State Emergency Service (SES), local teams from Kyslytsia, and a National Guard firefighting unit were involved in the operation.

The Izmail City Council emergency headquarters is already working to restore power supply in the affected areas. A commission has been established to assess the extent of the destruction. DTEK representatives added that energy workers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving clearance from the military and emergency services.

Firefighters at the site of the night attack. Photo: SES of Odesa region

Crater at the site of the night attack. Photo: Oleg Kiper / Telegram

