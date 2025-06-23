Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Zelensky reacts to lyceum shelling in the Odesa region

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 June 2025 21:04
Zelensky condemns the attack on the educational institution in the Odesa region
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine
Key words Attack on the lyceum Attack on the educational institution

Volodymyr Zelensky called the missile strike on a lyceum in the Odesa region insane and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russia deliberately targeted the educational institution.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported it.

Attack on the lyceum

As a result of the rocket attack, the lyceum was completely destroyed. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this shelling was demonstrative and ruthless. In this regard, the President of Ukraine called on the international community to strengthen sanctions against Russia and increase pressure on the aggressor country.

"None of these Russian strikes are accidental — the Russian army knows exactly where it is targeting. These are demonstration strikes. Russia's leadership has no intention of changing, no intention of ending the war voluntarily. That is why a real and painful increase in pressure and sanctions against Russia is necessary," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that if Russia is not forced to make peace, it will be necessary to consider protecting lyceums, hospitals, and ordinary residential buildings in other European countries as well.

Attack on the educational institution

As a result of the ballistic missile attack on the Odesa region, the educational institution in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi was destroyed. Two people were killed, and at least twelve were wounded. Three of the victims are in serious condition. There may still be people under the rubble — adults from the teaching staff — so a search operation has already begun. Fortunately, there were no children at the lyceum, as they are on summer vacation.

Zelensky reacts to lyceum shelling in the Odesa region — photo 2
Destroyed lyceum. Photo: Oleh Kipper on social media

As a reminder, Zelensky also reacted to the shelling of Ukraine, which took place on the night of June 23.

Volodymyr Zelensky Odesa Odesa rgion shelling Odesa news
Basyul Olena - editor
Author
Basyul Olena
