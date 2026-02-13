Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Odesa Odesa under attack — photos of destroyed buildings

Odesa under attack — photos of destroyed buildings

Publication time 13 February 2026 11:56
Odesa under fire on February 13: car dealership and aftermath
A destoyed car dealership in Odesa. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

 On the night of February 13, Odesa and its surrounding areas were hit by a massive Russian attack. Energy facilities, port infrastructure, and residential areas were targeted. One person was killed and several others were injured. Rescue and investigation operations are underway.

Novyny.LIVE journalists visited the destroyed car dealership, documented the damage, and spoke with the security guard.

The car dealership in wreckage

The main impact was on civilian objects, including the dealership. The building was heavily damaged, and nearly 30 nearby parked cars were destroyed by fire and debris. Mykhailo, the security guard, miraculously survived the explosions despite being on duty at the time.

"They were flying and buzzing, and then they started hitting. First there, and then here. When they hit right above your head, it's really scary," said Mykhailo.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
Security guard Mykhailo. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
A damaged car. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

Damage to the power facility

As a result of the nighttime attack, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region again. The damage is extremely serious and will take a long time to repair. Emergency crews are currently clearing the rubble and eliminating the consequences of the shelling at the sites of the attacks. The primary task is to restore power to critical infrastructure.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
A broken window. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
Consequences of the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

What is known about the attack

On the night of February 13, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with drones. Energy facilities, port infrastructure, and residential buildings were hit. Two 24-story apartment buildings, a car dealership, and warehouses were damaged. Nearly 30 cars were damaged in total.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
A car inside the showroom. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
Destruction in the showroom. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

A 20-year-old man was killed in the attack. Six other men aged 31, 32, 37, 38, 49 and 53 were injured. All the victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
The interior of the car dealership after the Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
Debris on the street. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

Under the procedural control of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
Drone wreckage. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
The destroyed car. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Feb. 13
The scale of the destruction. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Victoria Yaslyk

Odesa Odesa rgion shelling Odesa news photo report destruction
Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
