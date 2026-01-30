Ukrainian cities receive boilers from Italy to address critical deficit of heat after Russian attacks

Unloading the boilers. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba/Telegram

Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine, particularly in Odesa, have caused heating issues. Fortunately, international partners are helping cities recover from the damage. Ukraine has already received a large shipment of boilers from Italy. Some of this aid will bolster the thermal energy sector in Odesa.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this via Telegram.

Heat from Italy

Ukraine has received and distributed 78 units of industrial boiler equipment from Italy, with a total capacity of over 112 MW. The shipment includes modular boilers, water heaters, burners, and other accessories and auxiliary systems. The shipment's total weight exceeds 208 tons, and its estimated value is around 1.86 million euros.

We are grateful to the Government of Italy for their support 🇮🇹🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zfCiF8RXal — Oleksii Kuleba (@OleksiiKuleba) January 29, 2026

Following attacks on Odesa's energy infrastructure, there were interruptions in the heat supply, particularly to hospitals, schools, and residential areas. This is why part of this equipment will be delivered to the city. The new boilers will increase the number of boilers and make the heating system more resilient. The equipment can operate as a primary or backup heat source. It will be used in hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure sites, and municipal heating plants and systems.

In addition to the Odesa region, the boilers will be distributed to communities in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions. This assistance is part of a broader program to support Ukraine. The Italian government is negotiating the next batch of more than 300 units with a capacity of over 800 MW. The goal is to provide consistent support for the restoration and stable operation of Ukrainian thermal energy, especially in cities that frequently experience attacks.

