Ankara hosts talks on a truce in the Black Sea

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Ankara today and tomorrow. However, the establishment of a ceasefire in the water area largely depends on Russia's readiness.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.

Truce at sea

Representatives of the armed forces of both Ukraine and Russia will be involved in talks in Turkey to establish a ceasefire in the Black Sea. However, this discussion will focus only on initial steps to make civilian and commercial navigation safe.

"What is happening in Turkey is a meeting of the military on the issue of security in the Black Sea. As we said, there have been quite a few such meetings. They discuss different formats of the coalition and appropriate steps for security in the Black Sea. Today, this is being discussed during these two days on the platform of our Turkish colleagues," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

