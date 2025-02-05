Shelling in Odesa region on February 5 — the enemy hit an unfinished building

Russia shells a high-rise building in Odesa region — one killed
On Wednesday, February 5, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region. As a result, an unfinished residential building was damaged.
The Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported it on Telegram.
Attack on Odesa region on February 5
As a result of Russian shelling, one man was killed and another was injured.
"One man was killed in Odesa District as a result of the Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building, and another is in serious condition in hospital," Kiper said.
According to him, both men were walking near the high-rise building. Emergency services are currently working at the site of the attack.
As a reminder, the number of dead in Izium, Kharkiv region, increased to six as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on February 4.
On February 5, the invaders also attacked Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy killed one person and injured two.