Shelling in Odesa region on February 5 — the enemy hit an unfinished building

The aftermath of the shelling of Odesa region on February 5. Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

On Wednesday, February 5, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region. As a result, an unfinished residential building was damaged.

The Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported it on Telegram.

Attack on Odesa region on February 5

As a result of Russian shelling, one man was killed and another was injured.

"One man was killed in Odesa District as a result of the Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building, and another is in serious condition in hospital," Kiper said.

Russian attack on Odesa region. Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

According to him, both men were walking near the high-rise building. Emergency services are currently working at the site of the attack.

As a reminder, the number of dead in Izium, Kharkiv region, increased to six as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on February 4.

On February 5, the invaders also attacked Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy killed one person and injured two.