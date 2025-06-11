Russia launched a fake news attack on Romanians — President Nicuşor Dan in Odesa

Romanian President Nicușor Dan. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russia has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign targeting Romanian citizens. Russian propagandists have been spreading the false claim that men will be forcibly sent to fight in Ukraine.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan made this statement during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa, Ukraine, held on June 11.

Disinformation Campaign

Russia has launched a disinformation campaign in Romania that is spreading rapidly on TikTok and other social media platforms. It is also reaching Romanians living abroad. The campaign involves fake information about the imminent conscription of men who will be sent to fight in Ukraine. President Nicușor Dan believes that countries should learn from each other's experiences combating such attacks.

"This is clear disinformation. Other types of information walk the fine line between disinformation and freedom of speech. I think this is a fairly new topic for all of us. We have to learn from each other how to react quickly and how to respond when there is so much disinformation," said Romanian President Nicuşor Dan.

