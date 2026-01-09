One dead after Russia attacked ships flying the flags of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Comoros Islands

Russia attacked two foreign ships in Odesa — one dead
Russia has committed another act of terror against civilian shipping; two foreign vessels were targeted. Despite the constant attacks, Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure security and fulfill export obligations.
This was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, on Friday, January 9.
What is the condition of the affected vessels?
"While heading to the port of Chornomorsk, a Russian attack drone hit a civilian vessel under the foreign flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which was on its way to load grain cargo within the Ukrainian sea corridor," the message says.
There are victims of the attack. However, the vessel is seaworthy and is heading to the nearest port.
Additionally, a Comoros-flagged vessel transporting soybeans was hit near the port of Odesa.
"Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member of a Syrian citizen. This is a terrible war crime! Rescue units have been sent to the scene," Kuleba said.
The minister emphasized that Russia deliberately targets civilian objects, international shipping, and food logistics.
