Main Odesa Russia attacks Odesa region market — 2 dead, 7 injured

Russia attacks Odesa region market — 2 dead, 7 injured

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 November 2025 15:32
Updated 15:37
Deadly Russian drone strike hits market in Chornomorsk, Ukraine — photo report
Consequences of the Russian attack on Chornomorsk, Odesa region, November 14. Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram

This morning, November 14, Russia attacked a market in Chornomorsk in the Odesa region with drones. There are casualties, some of whom are in critical condition. The explosion damaged civilian property.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences and provided a photo report.

The attack on Chornomorsk

This morning, the Russians attacked the market in Chornomorsk with drones. According to Mr. Kiper, two people were killed and seven were injured, some of them seriously. The injured were hospitalized, and the situation is still being assessed.

Damaged cars as a result of the attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram
A destroyed car after an attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram

The explosions damaged the city square, storefronts, and private vehicles. The shockwave from the explosion broke the windows of a nearby college. Firefighters, police officers, and other emergency personnel are working at the scene to mitigate the damage.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope the injured recover," Kiper added.

Shuttered windows of the store. Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram
Consequences of the Russian attack on Chornomorsk, Odesa region, November 14. Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram

Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
