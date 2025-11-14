Deadly Russian drone strike hits market in Chornomorsk, Ukraine — photo report

Russia attacks Odesa region market — 2 dead, 7 injured
This morning, November 14, Russia attacked a market in Chornomorsk in the Odesa region with drones. There are casualties, some of whom are in critical condition. The explosion damaged civilian property.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences and provided a photo report.
The attack on Chornomorsk
This morning, the Russians attacked the market in Chornomorsk with drones. According to Mr. Kiper, two people were killed and seven were injured, some of them seriously. The injured were hospitalized, and the situation is still being assessed.
The explosions damaged the city square, storefronts, and private vehicles. The shockwave from the explosion broke the windows of a nearby college. Firefighters, police officers, and other emergency personnel are working at the scene to mitigate the damage.
"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope the injured recover," Kiper added.
Read more:
- Russia launched 449 targets overnight — how many were shot down
- Kyiv region strikes — among the injured is a 7-year-old