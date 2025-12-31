Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Odesa Russian attack in Odesa injures residents, damages homes

Russian attack in Odesa injures residents, damages homes

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 December 2025 11:04
Russian strike on Odesa on December 31 leaves building damaged, civilians hurt
Fire at the site of the shelling. Photo: Oleh Kiper

The Russian attack on Odesa on Wednesday night, December 31, damaged infrastructure and residential buildings. High-rise buildings in two districts of the city were hit. Four people were injured, three of whom were children.

This was reported by the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Advertisement

Attack on Odesa on the night of December 31

A fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings. Three children were injured: a seven-month-old baby, an eight-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. They are in moderate condition. Another victim, a 42-year-old man, is in serious condition.

Damage in a high-rise building after the Russian attack
Damage in a high-rise building after the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper

All the victims have been transported to medical facilities for treatment. Medics, rescuers, and all city services are working at the scene of the attack, where an operational headquarters has been set up.

Damage in a high-rise building after the Russian attack
A high-rise building after the shelling. Photo: Oleh Kiper

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, noted that the fire damaged civilian vehicles. According to him, the objects of residential, logistics and energy infrastructure of Odesa region came under attack by attack drones last night.

Read more:

unmanned vehicles shelling Odesa news war in Ukraine attack UAV
Mariia Chekariova - Editor
Author
Mariia Chekariova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information