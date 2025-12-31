Russian strike on Odesa on December 31 leaves building damaged, civilians hurt

Fire at the site of the shelling. Photo: Oleh Kiper

The Russian attack on Odesa on Wednesday night, December 31, damaged infrastructure and residential buildings. High-rise buildings in two districts of the city were hit. Four people were injured, three of whom were children.

This was reported by the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Attack on Odesa on the night of December 31

A fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings. Three children were injured: a seven-month-old baby, an eight-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. They are in moderate condition. Another victim, a 42-year-old man, is in serious condition.

Damage in a high-rise building after the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper

All the victims have been transported to medical facilities for treatment. Medics, rescuers, and all city services are working at the scene of the attack, where an operational headquarters has been set up.

A high-rise building after the shelling. Photo: Oleh Kiper

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, noted that the fire damaged civilian vehicles. According to him, the objects of residential, logistics and energy infrastructure of Odesa region came under attack by attack drones last night.

