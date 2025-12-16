Russian drone attack on Odesa — large fires reported, photos

Fire after the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population. On the night of December 16, the invaders attacked the Odesa region's civilian infrastructure again. Several dozen attack drones struck the region. A large-scale fire broke out at an enterprise as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Consequences of the attack

On December 16, during the nighttime attack, warehouses storing household appliances caught fire in Odesa. The fire engulfed the area where boilers and heaters were stored. The flames spread rapidly, but the rescuers prevented further damage. The fire was extinguished under difficult conditions. Repeated air raid alarms complicated the work, forcing the rescuers to take cover periodically. Nevertheless, they completely extinguished the fire. The rescuers also saved a neighboring warehouse belonging to a logistics company that could have caught fire due to its proximity to the blaze. Fortunately, there were no people in the destroyed building.

The burning building after the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

A firefighter at the scene of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

The rescue operation involved 20 vehicles and over 60 State Emergency Service rescuers, as well as a National Guard of Ukraine firefighting unit. The relevant services are still working at the scene.

Rescuers near the burning building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

Firefighters are eliminating the aftermath of the impact. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region

