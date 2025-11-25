Powerful blow to the Russian Navy — a landing ship, air defense systems and oil terminal destroyed

Russian air defense missile in the air. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of November 25, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The strikes hit the oil terminal, air defense positions, and a large landing ship. Numerous missile hits were recorded, and the Russian air defense system fired at civilian buildings.

Sources at the SBU who spoke with Novyny.LIVE provided this information.

Attack on Novorossiysk on November 25

Soldiers from the Alpha Special Operations Center, working jointly with Defense Intelligence (GUR), Special Operations Forces, and drone units, struck several military and logistical targets at the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. Oil loading stands, manifolds, and S-300/S-400 positions were damaged. According to preliminary information, a Project 1171 large landing ship docked at the naval base was also hit.

During the attack, Russian air defense actively fired into residential neighborhoods of the city. Videos show Pantsir air defense missiles hitting civilian infrastructure. The port of Novorossiysk is Russia's second-largest oil export hub and the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"The SBU continues to methodically reduce Russia's oil-dollar revenues used to fund the war against Ukraine, as well as weaken enemy air-defense systems protecting key military and infrastructure targets," an informed SBU source reported.

