Another Russian jet lost: Su-34 crashes near Odesa

Russian Su-34 aircraft. Photo: Russian media

Another Russian Air Force mission resulted in the loss of a valuable aircraft. The enemy aircraft was likely destroyed while conducting a mission in the Odesa region. Despite the Defense Forces' successful actions, the enemy remains active in the air over the sea. Meanwhile, the situation at sea is quite different; Russian ships have not dared to venture into open waters for a long time.

Pletenchuk announced this in an interview with My Ukraine.

Advertisement

The downing of the aircraft near Odesa

Ukrainian military forces continue to clear the skies of occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has officially confirmed the destruction of the Russian aircraft; however, the exact location of the crash has not been specified. According to preliminary reports, however, the aircraft was "landed" in the Black Sea near the Odesa region.

"Information from enemy sources is sometimes confirmed, but it's best to wait for statements from official sources. This is a technological war, and it's important to stay one step ahead," said Naval Forces of Ukraine spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Aircraft activity over the Black Sea

According to Pletenchuk, Russian aviation activity in the Black Sea area is constant. The focus is not so much on the number of aircraft as it is on the frequency of takeoffs from airfields in Crimea. The pilots' main tasks remain patrolling the area and fighting Ukrainian sea drones.

"There was almost no lull. There were only a few days with low activity, but overall, flight density is quite high," Pletenchuk said.

The situation with Russian ships

At the same time, the situation at sea remains stable. Russian warships and submarines have not entered the Black Sea for an extended period. At present, there is no talk of missile strikes launched from the sea, as the occupying fleet is effectively blocked at its bases.

"There have been no deployments. For more than a week now, we have not recorded any surface vessels or submarines. There is currently no threat of attacks from the sea," the Navy spokesperson emphasized.

Read more: