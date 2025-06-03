SBU blows up the Crimean bridge by mining its pillars at the bottom level

The Crimean bridge. Photo credit: Correspondent

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation, hitting the Crimean Bridge for the third time. This time, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to plant explosives on the underwater supports of the bridge.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this.

Crimean bridge under attack

According to the SBU, preparations for this operation took several months. The agents mined the overpass pillars in advance, and the explosive device was activated today. There were no civilian casualties. The underwater supports of the structure were severely damaged as a result. A total of 1,100 kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were used for this purpose.

"There is no place for any illegal Russian Federation objects on our territory. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target, especially since the enemy used it to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will be met with a tough response," said SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

The SBU adds that the Crimean Bridge is currently in a state of emergency.

Crimean bridge after attack. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

