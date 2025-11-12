Defense Forces withdraw from Rivnopillia — situation in Zaporizhzhia

Artillerymen on the battlefield. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian units have withdrawn from the Rivnopillia area following intense Russian shelling. The command made the decision to preserve soldiers’ lives and move them to more advantageous positions. Despite this, the enemy failed to advance — fierce fighting continues.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

Advertisement

Fighting in the south

Ukraine’s Defense Forces withdrew from the Rivnopillia area in Zaporizhzhia to reinforce new, more favorable positions. According to the Southern Defense Forces, the decision was made after the Russian army carried out a powerful strike on Ukrainian positions.

"To preserve the lives of personnel, the units were repositioned to more advantageous lines," the report said.

Despite the intense assaults, the enemy has been unable to secure the captured area. Russian advances have been halted, and Ukrainian troops continue to block the enemy and inflict fire damage. Heavy fighting also continues in other sectors of the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukraine’s defenses.

Read more:

Ukraine returns large group of children from occupation — Yermak

Europe’s largest nuclear plant survives month-long blackout

Civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region

