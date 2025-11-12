Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Odesa Southern front update — Ukraine’s forces safeguard troops

Southern front update — Ukraine’s forces safeguard troops

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 November 2025 15:15
Updated 15:29
Defense Forces withdraw from Rivnopillia — situation in Zaporizhzhia
Artillerymen on the battlefield. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian units have withdrawn from the Rivnopillia area following intense Russian shelling. The command made the decision to preserve soldiers’ lives and move them to more advantageous positions. Despite this, the enemy failed to advance — fierce fighting continues.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

Advertisement

Fighting in the south

Ukraine’s Defense Forces withdrew from the Rivnopillia area in Zaporizhzhia to reinforce new, more favorable positions. According to the Southern Defense Forces, the decision was made after the Russian army carried out a powerful strike on Ukrainian positions.

"To preserve the lives of personnel, the units were repositioned to more advantageous lines," the report said.

Despite the intense assaults, the enemy has been unable to secure the captured area. Russian advances have been halted, and Ukrainian troops continue to block the enemy and inflict fire damage. Heavy fighting also continues in other sectors of the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukraine’s defenses.

Read more:

Ukraine returns large group of children from occupation — Yermak

Europe’s largest nuclear plant survives month-long blackout

Civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region
     

Odesa Zaporizhzhia Odesa rgion Zaporizhzhia region Odesa news frontline
Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information