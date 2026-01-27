The death toll in Odesa following the Russian attack increased

Firefighters are clearing the rubble. Photo: Novyny.Live/Victoria Yaslyk

The number of victims of last night's Russian attack on Odesa has increased. While clearing debris from the destroyed building on Prokhorov Street, rescuers found the body of a man. The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reports on January 27.

What is known at this time?

Rescuers deblocked the body of a man during the debris clearance of the destroyed building on Prokhorivska Street. Thus, the number of fatalities from the attack increased to two. Work at the site is ongoing as there may still be people under the rubble. City services and firefighters are operating at full capacity. Specialists are assessing the structural integrity, clearing the rubble, and ensuring the safety of the work area to prevent additional collapses.

Later, rescuers found the body of a woman born in 1974 in the same building. Rescuers searched for her for several hours, dismantling the building's destroyed structures by hand and with special equipment.

The total number of dead

Three city residents died in this attack. In addition to the two bodies found on Prohorivska Street, rescuers found a man's body in the Pereyspskyi district. Search and rescue operations have concluded, and there are no more bodies under the rubble. A total of 94 firefighters and 18 pieces of specialized equipment were involved in the cleanup effort. The firefighters cleared passages, reinforced walls to prevent them from falling on search groups, and removed destroyed ceilings layer by layer.

What is known about the victims?

Thirty-five people were injured in the nighttime attack, 12 of whom were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized are two children and a pregnant woman. One person was discharged after receiving treatment.

One person is in critical condition due to burns, and the rest are in moderate condition. The children sustained shrapnel wounds, and they are in stable condition. Some people sought medical and psychological assistance due to acute stress reactions.

