Russian submarines vanish fom Black Sea

Russian submarines have nearly disappeared from the waters of the Black Sea. Previously, they were the main carriers of cruise missiles and were actively used against Ukraine. Now, Russia is increasingly relying on surface ships.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, said this on the air of We-Ukraine, Novyny.LIVE reports.

Shift in tactics

According to Pletenchuk, over the past two years, Russia most actively deployed submarines. Their key advantage was stealth, allowing them to enter the sea undetected and launch missile strikes. However, such submarines have recently been spotted. The Navy spokesperson explained this by the complexity of operating submarines. For maintenance, they must be placed in a dry dock or remain at a pier, making them vulnerable.

It was while docked that Russia lost a Project 636 "Varshavyanka" submarine in Crimea — the Rostov-on-Don, which was destroyed by Ukrainian aviation. Russia also lost a similar submarine in Novorossiysk.

"A submarine is a complex mechanism that requires strict operating and maintenance conditions. And any maintenance right now carries risks," Pletenchuk emphasized.

According to him, Russia currently has only two submarines left that can carry cruise missiles. For this reason, the enemy is forced to preserve this resource and avoid actively deploying submarines. Meanwhile, five Kalibr-capable surface ships remain in service: three Buyan-class small missile ships and two frigates — Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov. These vessels are now more frequently used by Russia for missile strikes.

