Possible sanctions against the Mayor of Odesa

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The administration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering imposing sanctions against the Mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov. The reason for this is his connections with criminal organizations and his Russian passport.

The Washington Mail newspaper reported it.

Offshore and ties to criminal organizations

According to the newspaper’s journalists, the Trump administration is growing concerned about Hennadiy Trukhanov’s alleged involvement in an Odesa criminal group in the 1990s and his ownership of significant stakes in four offshore companies registered in British tax havens.

Russian passport and corruption cases

In addition, the newly elected President’s office became concerned about the fact that the Mayor of our city has Russian citizenship. It raises serious concerns, as a high-ranking official in charge of one of Ukraine’s key port cities may have a potential conflict of interest and be vulnerable to the influence of the aggressor country. In addition, Washington was also dissatisfied with the high-profile case when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office served Trukhanov with the suspicion that he allegedly ran an organization that caused hundreds of millions of UAH in losses to the Odesa community between 2016 and 2019.

We also wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine agreed to provide rare earth metals. Also, the US Treasury Secretary will arrive in Kyiv for resource talks.