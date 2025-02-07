The UNESCO building. Photo: wiadomosci.onet.pl

UNESCO reacted to the Ombudsman’s letter regarding the strikes on Odesa on November 14 last year, which damaged 21 architectural monuments within Odesa’s historic city center. The organization is now carefully documenting all Russian crimes against cultural heritage.

It was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Damage assessment

UNESCO conducted a remote assessment of the damage and losses in the Odesa city center and then sent its mission to our city to clarify the data. Their report is currently being finalized and will be submitted to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine. The organization also called on the Russian Federation to stop attacks on cultural property protected by international legal acts.

"Section VI of the UNESCO Declaration of 2003 states that a state that intentionally destroys cultural heritage of importance to humanity is responsible for this under international law, regardless of whether it is on the UNESCO list," Dmytro Lubinets writes.

