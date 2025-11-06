Ukrainian Maria Zheliazkova earns Miss Earth 2025 Runner-Up title

Maria Zheliazkova, Miss Earth Runner-Up 2025. Photo: Instagram

Maria Zheliazkova, from Ukraine, won the title of Miss Earth Runner-Up 2025 at the Miss Earth pageant in the Philippines. This marks the first time in history that a Ukrainian representative has placed in the top eight and won second place. Zheliazkova proudly represented her country on the global stage.

Historical success

Maria Zheliazkova, a Ukrainian native from the Odesa region, was crowned first runner-up at the prestigious Miss Earth 2025 international beauty pageant in the Philippines. Zheliazkova received the title of Miss Earth Runner-Up and entered the top eight of the world's best participants.

"Today, history was made. Ukraine has entered the top eight for the first time and won the title of Miss Earth Runner-Up 2025. I am beyond happy! I represented my country with pride and strength," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She recounted that her journey began with her victory in the Miss Odesa competition, followed by her success in the Miss Ukraine-Earth competition. Now, her third victory is the most significant.

"Today, our country made history, writing its name in golden letters in the pages of the Miss Earth competition. I am incredibly happy and proud to be part of this moment for Ukraine," she wrote.

