Ukraine destroys expensive Russian S-400 radar unit in Crimea — video

The Ukrainian military has attacked Crimea again. This time, an expensive Russian radar station from the S-400 anti-aircraft system was destroyed.

This was reported by Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) via Telegram on August 29.

Attack on Crimea

Special Forces of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked military facilities in the occupied Crimea. As a result of a targeted attack, a Russian 91N6E radar system from the S-400 Triumph air defense system was destroyed.

"Another "Triumph" of the invaders on the peninsula is "blind" — it seems to be a fiasco. The demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues," the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement.

It should be noted that the 91N6E radar, which was disabled during the attack, is quite expensive and can provide primary target detection at a distance of up to 600 km.

