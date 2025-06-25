Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian troops sabotage orders in southern Ukraine

Publication time 25 June 2025 22:12
Russian troops in Kherson sabotage orders over deadly assaults
Sabotage within Russian ranks

Russian soldiers on the left bank of the Kherson region are reportedly planning to set fire to their own positions in protest of ongoing "meat-grinder" assaults. The troops are said to be sabotaging combat orders as an act of defiance.

This was reported by agents of the Atesh partisan movement.

Sabotage within Russian ranks

Soldiers of the Russian 205th Brigade shared with Atesh partisans that personnel from the 1st Battalion are planning deliberate fires at their positions. Additionally, troops are defying orders from their command. These actions are reportedly intended to draw attention to the repeated use of soldiers in high-casualty assaults.

"These are not isolated incidents, but a direct result of chaos, fatigue, and declining discipline within the unit. Increasing numbers of servicemen are expressing dissatisfaction with brigade commander Eduard Shandura, who disregards his personnel’s safety and sends them into ‘meat-grinder’ assaults to advance his own career," the partisans stated.

Atesh agents also reported that exhaustion, apathy, and the leadership’s failure to address systemic issues are worsening morale within the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

Previously, we reported that President Zelensky briefed Donald Trump on the frontline situation.

We also covered the massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday, June 23, which resulted in casualties.

Kherson region
Basyul Olena - editor
Author
Basyul Olena
