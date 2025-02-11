NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the Odesa region

Boeing P-8A Poseidon. Illustrative photo: Darren Koch

The US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was spotted today, February 11, in Romania, near the territorial waters of the Odesa region. Its main task is to monitor the Crimean direction.

Novyny.LIVE found out about it from the Flightradar portal.

Where the NATO reconnaissance aircraft was flying from

The American military aircraft took off from the Italian Sigonella airbase in Sicily. It should be noted that this base belongs to the Italian Air Force and is used by the US Navy and other NATO allies and partners. The Boeing P-8A Poseidon is monitoring the Crimean direction, tracking Russian activity in the Black Sea.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon near the coast of Odesa region. Photo: screenshot

What is known about the aircraft

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon is a multi-role military aircraft for maritime patrol aircraft. It was developed by the US Navy to replace the older P-3 Orion aircraft. It is known for its advanced set of sensors used to monitor the surface of the water, detect submarines, and conduct search and rescue operations.

