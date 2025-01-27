Estonia and Ukraine sign joint memorandum on mutual assistance

A vessel in the port being loaded. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Estonia and Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that lays the groundwork for the restoration and modernization of the maritime industry. In addition, Tallinn will continue to contribute 0.25% of its GDP to help our country protect its borders.

This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure of Estonia Vladimir Svet during a briefing in Odesa, Ukribform reports.

Support for Ukraine

During the three years of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Estonia has provided us with more than 500 thousand euros in military aid and does not intend to stop there. During the negotiations, the issue of modernization and restoration of Ukraine's destroyed maritime infrastructure, which will support our economy, was also raised.

"We believe that the security of our undersea infrastructure is part of our policy of severing all ties with the Russian Federation. Submarine cables and pipelines provide us with energy, signals, information exchange and gas. Therefore, an attack on this infrastructure is a strategic issue for us," said Vladimir Svet, Minister of Infrastructure of Estonia.

What was agreed upon

In addition, the Estonian minister said that all the countries of the European Union, especially the countries of the North Baltic region, together with the United Kingdom, are taking measures to develop our underwater infrastructure, including pipelines and communication lines. This is primarily to prevent Russia from threatening the economy of Europe as a whole.

