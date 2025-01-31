Germany provides aid to Ukraine after Shvartsman’s speech

Roman Shvartsman in the Bundestag. Photo: Rfi

Germany plans to allocate an additional three billion euros in military aid to Ukraine after Roman Shvartsman’s speech in the Bundestag. The decision was supported by the opposition conservatives from the Christian Democratic Union and members of the Free Democratic Party.

It was reported by the Deputy Mayor of the city of Odesa Pavlo Vugelman.

Help for Ukraine

The very next day after Shvartsman’s speech, in which he called for more aid to Ukraine, the German budget committee called on the Minister of Finance Jörg Kukies to approve the allocation of an additional three billion euros. Members of the budget committee from the CDU and the FDP stated that the German budget has enough funds to meet this request.

Roman Shvartsman’s speech

On January 20, Roman Shvartsman, 88 years old, the Head of the Odesa Regional Association of Jews — Former Prisoners of the Ghetto and Nazi Concentration Camps, spoke in the Bundestag. During his speech, he compared Putin to Hitler and emphasized that Ukraine needs to be provided with long-range missiles to stop the war of destruction waged by Russia.

"Odesa needs Air Defence to protect people and ports. We need aircraft to gain air superiority. We need more long-range missiles to paralyze Russian airports and missile bases from which we are attacked daily," Roman Shvartsman stated.

