Russia has no resources for an offensive in the South of Ukraine

A Russian soldier next to a car Photo: Ukrinform

The Russian army is unable to form strike groups for a large-scale offensive in the south of the country. However, the enemy continues to strike the Dnipro Islands and critical infrastructure in the region.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Serhii Bratchuk, said this during the United News Marathon.

No enemy advances

There have been no major enemy breakthroughs in the Kherson direction today because Russia lacks the human resources to do so. In addition, the Russian Federation is constantly trying to force the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, but the Defence Forces manage to repel these attacks. In particular, thanks to the use of drones, which the occupiers fear. The Russians also failed to advance near Toretsk.

"The heights there are still ours, and this height, this spoil heap, is very actively used by our units. The enemy has made no progress," Bratchuk said.

