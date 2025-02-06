Russian helicopters in the Black Sea

Russian Ka-27 helicopter. Illustrative photo: Wikimedia Commons

Russians are increasingly afraid of Ukrainian maritime drones. To fight against them, they have to use helicopters, as they are the most maneuverable.

This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk within the framework of the Single Marathon.

Helicopters at sea

Russia most often uses helicopters for anti-drone overflights in the Black Sea. Helicopters make it easier for the enemy not only to detect drones but also to destroy them. This is because of their high flight speed and the presence of a crew.

"They can hover and follow the drone along its trajectory. They also use patrol aircraft, which are also propeller-driven, such as AN-26, Be-12, Be-200, but they have low speed and low altitude," Pletenchuk says.

As a reminder, we wrote about the Kursk operation. And also about the strike on the airfield in Russia.