Russia shells Odesa region again — consequences

Hospital damaged in the attack. Photo: Odesa OVA

Віктор Бабаєнко Головний редактор Одеської редакції

Russia has been shelling Odesa region for three days in a row. Another drone attack took place in the city of Chornomorsk. The shelling injured four people, including a doctor who was in surgery.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

There are victims

The drone strikes damaged the city hospital, a private residential building, an administrative building, a grain warehouse, and trucks. In addition, four people were injured — a truck driver, two utility workers, and a doctor who was operating during the strike. Two of the victims were hospitalized.

Prosecutors record the consequences of the attack in Odesa region. Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office

Other consequences

The attack also left part of Chornomorsk and its suburbs without electricity. DTEK is currently working to restore power. Inspection is ongoing and a full list of destruction and damage is being compiled. Law enforcement officials are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression on the ground.

Consequences of the attack on Odesa region. Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office

What is the punishment?

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war). This crime is punishable by a prison term of up to twelve years.

Previously, Italy announced its patronage in the reconstruction of the city of Odesa and the region after the consequences of Russian aggression.

Earlier we wrote that Russian troops are periodically shelling Kharkiv. Currently, the city estimates the damage caused by the attacks at about $10 billion.