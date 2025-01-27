Ukrainian marines destroy the enemy - video

Soldier is launching a drone. Photo: Defense Express

Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked enemy positions at the front. The marines showed in the video the destruction of armored vehicles, enemy positions and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

The video was posted by the Ukrainian Navy.

Losses of Russian troops

Marines from the 36th Separate Brigade of Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed enemy electronic warfare equipment and struck at Russian positions. Thanks to the use of FPV drones, the scouts destroyed enemy shelters, firing positions, places of accumulation of enemy troops and equipment, and destroyed vehicles and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Ukrainian troops also struck at enemy positions in the Kherson sector. In addition, the Russians are losing equipment and manpower in the Zaporizhzhia region.