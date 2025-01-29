What is known about the deployment of missile carriers to the Black Sea on military duty on January 29, 2025

Missile carrier at sea. Photo credit: armyinform.com

The Russians have taken two missile carriers out into the Black Sea. The total possible volley of these ships reaches about 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

It was reported on Wednesday, January 29, by the Strategic Aviation of the Russian Federation monitoring Telegram channel.

What the situation in the Black Sea is

The departure of the missile carriers is likely to be related to training or withdrawal from the attack. In case of a threat, citizens will be informed additionally. The main thing is not to ignore Air Raid Alert signals and move to safe places immediately after they are announced.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, as of 06:00 on January 29, there was only one enemy ship in the Black Sea. There were no missile launchers on combat duty.

As a reminder, on the night of January 29, the Russian Federation attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones. The shelling caused damage to buildings.

We also reported that on the evening of January 28, the Russian Federation launched the missile attack on the enterprise in Mykolaiv. Two women were killed: one of them was 54 years old, the other 56 years old.