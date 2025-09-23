Odesa attack damages homes and a school in the Kyivskyi district

Aftermath of the Odesa attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

Last night, Russia attacked Odesa. As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure in the Kyivskyi district of the city was damaged. Municipal workers are on site working to eliminate the consequences.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Aftermath of the Attack

Yesterday evening, the Russian attack hit the Kyivskyi district of Odesa. Nine residential buildings and an educational institution were affected by the strike. In the morning, an operational headquarters began working in the district. Employees of Vuzivskyi Housing and Utilities, district administration staff, Municipal Roads Utility, and special equipment joined the efforts to eliminate the aftermath.

Window shattered by the attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

Building with shattered windows. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

As of 9:00 AM, 130 windows have been broken in residential buildings. In the educational institution, 30 more windows were damaged. Windows are being covered with film and OSB boards. So far, 19 residents affected by the strike have contacted the operational headquarters, which will continue working until 5:00 PM.

Building damaged by the attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

Shattered window frame. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

