Main Odesa Odesa shelling — aftermath of the nighttime attack on the city

Odesa shelling — aftermath of the nighttime attack on the city

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 September 2025 11:15
Odesa attack damages homes and a school in the Kyivskyi district
Aftermath of the Odesa attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

Last night, Russia attacked Odesa. As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure in the Kyivskyi district of the city was damaged. Municipal workers are on site working to eliminate the consequences.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Aftermath of the Attack

Yesterday evening, the Russian attack hit the Kyivskyi district of Odesa. Nine residential buildings and an educational institution were affected by the strike. In the morning, an operational headquarters began working in the district. Employees of Vuzivskyi Housing and Utilities, district administration staff, Municipal Roads Utility, and special equipment joined the efforts to eliminate the aftermath.

Consequences of the strike on Odessa
Window shattered by the attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov
Consequences of the strike on Odessa
Building with shattered windows. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

As of 9:00 AM, 130 windows have been broken in residential buildings. In the educational institution, 30 more windows were damaged. Windows are being covered with film and OSB boards. So far, 19 residents affected by the strike have contacted the operational headquarters, which will continue working until 5:00 PM.

Consequences of the strike on Odessa
Building damaged by the attack. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov
Consequences of the strike on Odessa
Shattered window frame. Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov

Read more:

Odesa Odesa rgion shelling Odesa news attack
Dolzhenko Kateryna - editor
Author
Dolzhenko Kateryna
