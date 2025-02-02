Odesa after the strike — Bristol and Philharmonic are damaged

The Bristol Hotel in Odesa damaged by the attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Odesa is recovering from another Russian missile strike. Instead of elegant facades, the historic center is now filled with smashed windows and gaping holes. The aftermath of the January 31 attack has become another wound for Odesa's cultural heritage.

Novyny.LIVE filmed what the Bristol Hotel and the Odesa Philharmonic look like after the Russian attack.

Shelling of Odesa

A Russian missile strike on Odesa on the last day of January caused significant damage to historical monuments. Among the most affected sites are the legendary Bristol Hotel and the Odesa Regional Philharmonic, both located in the historic center of the city.

According to the city authorities, the blast wave destroyed hundreds of square meters of stained glass, smashed windows and doors, damaged the facades, historical decorations, and roofs of the buildings.

Bristol after the attack

The Bristol Hotel was built in 1899 and has survived wars and revolutions, but suffered from Russian invaders. Its magnificent facade is now destroyed, and instead of broken windows, there are plywood boards installed.

Philharmonic after the attack

The Odesa Regional Philharmonic, an architectural gem that has hosted world music stars for more than a century, has suffered significant damage. The building now stands with broken windows. Decorative elements and debris inside the concert hall have also been destroyed.

19 architectural monuments damaged by shelling

According to official reports, the latest attack damaged more than 20 buildings in the city center, including 19 historical monuments, residential buildings, and cultural institutions. The facades of the XIX-XX centuries, which have architectural value, were also partially destroyed.

Hundreds of windows smashed

In total, about 100 damaged windows have been reported in just two key buildings in Odesa. Authorities and volunteers are now closing the damaged windows to prevent further destruction. Architects are assessing the extent of the damage and developing a restoration plan. UNESCO has expressed concern and may become involved in the restoration of cultural monuments. The attack severely damaged at least two cultural buildings protected under the organization's convention.

"Our team is already working to document the damage. We are also working with the Ukrainian authorities to identify priority response activities," UNESCO said in a statement.

As a reminder, the Odesa Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian shelling from above. The hotel building was struck all the way through. Also, Norwegian diplomats were in the city at the time of the ballistic attack.