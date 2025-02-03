Orlan did not correct the strike on Odesa

The aftermath of the strike on Odesa. Photo: "Focus"

The strike on the center of Odesa on January 31 was planned. The Russians struck at pre-determined points. The three ballistic missiles that struck the city were not corrected by the reconnaissance drone.

It was reported by the Air Command South.

The Orlan was not over the city

The information circulating in the media and social media about the correction of strikes on the center of Odesa by an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone is not true. This was stated by the Air Command South. The military assures that it would have been impossible to avoid the shelling anyway, even if the UAV had been destroyed. ‘The fact is that in the evening of January 31, our region was in a zone of continuous low cloud cover, and the drone was only detected in the Black Sea at a distance of 25-30 km from the coastline. Thus, visibility was quite limited.

The route of the downed Orlan. Photo: Air Command South

Destruction of the drone

Ukrainian radar operators tracked the drone’s movement throughout the flight, after which it was shot down near Koblevo.

