Shelling of Odesa on February 19 targets children's hospital — Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Odesa on February 19. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

On the night of February 19, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Odesa and the district, hitting a children's clinic, using attack drones.

This is reported by the press services of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs via Telegram.

Shelling of Odesa on February 19

Four people, including a child, were injured by Russian shelling. All are currently hospitalized in good condition.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Odesa on February 19. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Odesa on February 19. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

"Civilian infrastructure, including a children's clinic, was damaged. The facade and interior decoration of the medical facility were damaged, and windows were smashed," the message reads.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Odesa on February 19. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Odesa on February 19. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian shelling of Odesa, many buildings were left without electricity, water and heating.

Earlier, on February 14, Russians hit the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP with a drone.