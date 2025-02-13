The threat in the water areas — where and how many missile carriers

Russian missile carriers open fire. Photo: Ukrinform

Russian warships continue to pose a threat in the Mediterranean Sea. Today, on February 13, the enemy again deployed four Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported it.

Where and how many ships

Four Russian ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which were Kalibr carriers with a total volley of up to 26 missiles. However, no enemy activity was recorded in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Movement through the Kerch Strait

Over the past 24 hours, two ships entered the Black Sea in the interests of the Russian Federation through the Kerch Strait. The same number headed for the Sea of Azov. In addition, Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 by disabling automatic identification systems, which makes it difficult to monitor vehicle traffic.

